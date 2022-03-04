Multiple area fire departments and the NC Forest Service continue their efforts to extinguish a brush fire at Frontline Defense Firearms Training on Ernest Turner Road, located off Hwy. 58 in the Inez area. Crews have been battling the blaze for much of Friday afternoon.
