During a special meeting on Monday, the Norlina Town Board adopted a $1.53 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which carries with it a two-cent tax increase.
The meeting was necessary because the board lacked the quorum needed to take action on the budget during a June 21 special meeting. No members of the general public attended a public hearing on June 21 to receive comments about the proposed budget.
The budget increases the tax rate from 68 cents to 70 cents per $100 valuation. However, the current fiscal year’s tax increase from 64 cents to 68 cents were $100 valuation was the town’s first since 2004-05.
The budget takes into consideration the increasing cost of materials, depreciation of equipment and efforts to build up fund balance, or cash reserves.
The budget allocates $685,854.46 in the general fund as follows: $269,655.17 for the administrative department, $330.693.04 for the police department and $85,506.25 for streets and sanitation.
The following revenue is expected to be available in the general fund during fiscal year 2021-22: $251,766.40 from current year’s property tax, $8,000 in delinquent tax, $39,862.07 in vehicle tax, $324,000 in local option sales tax, $5,000 in beer and wine tax, $48,000 in franchise tax and $9,225.99 in other revenue.
The budget allocates $810,925.50 to the water and sewer fund as follows: $730,004.95 for water and sewer operations, and $80,920.55 for debt payments.
The budget also allocates $38,000 in Powell Bill, or street maintenance funding.
The budget increases water and sewer rates by 25 cents for customers inside the town limits, and by 50 cents for customers outside the town limits. The increase would set water rates at $5.75 per 1,000 gallons inside the town limits and $6.25 per $1,000 gallons outside the town limits. Sewer rates would be $6.25 per 1,000 gallons inside the town limits and $8.75 per 1,000 gallons outside the town limits. The budget also increases the garbage/recycling collection fee from $20 per month to $21 per month.
The budget eliminates proposed COLA salary increases for all full-time Norlina employees except for those in Public Works, who have not received recent pay increases.
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.