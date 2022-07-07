The Living and Learning Youth Center is making its mark in the local area as it continues its mission to help youth, families and the community at-large.
According to its website, the center is a nonprofit organization designed to aid youth, their families and the community in retaining services, information and coaching needed to become productive members of society, graduate from high school, attend an institution of higher learning or become work/career ready beyond high school. The center also works to advocate for youth to grow and thrive during their school age years, and to educate, motivate and inspire parents, families and communities to advocate for children and model leadership.
“The Living and Learning Youth Center is excited to be in the community,” said Executive Director Terry Alston Jones. “We hope we can provide innovative and much needed resources to the community.”
Serving on the Center’s board of directors are Sybil Kearney Riollano, Stanley Melvin, Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Taylor Williams.
Jones, a Warren County native, is the daughter of the late Barbara P. Alston and Herman Alston, Sr. of the Greenwood community. She and her husband, Stanley L. Jones, reside in the Greenwood community and have two children, India and Isham.
A graduate of Warren County High School, Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Media Journalism and a Master of Public Administration degree, both from North Carolina Central University in Durham.
She began her career in education as a reading teacher with Warren County Schools.
After completing the master’s degree program, she became a first-year college advisor with Halifax Community College and North Carolina Wesleyan College.
Jones’s nonprofit career has included the Pines of Carolina Girls Scouts and North Carolina Healthy Start Foundation.
Jones credits her mother with motivating her to pursue her longtime dream of providing the types of services that the Center now offers for the community. However, when the signed the articles of incorporation in 2005, she realized that was not the right time.
“I needed more seasoning and education,” Jones said. “I needed to wait for the right time.”
That right time presented itself in 2019. Jones was listening to satellite radio as she drove to work when she heard a promotion for anger management services in another state. As she listened, she thought about the need for such services here as well.
That promotion provided the spark for Jones to pursue her credentials. She became associated with the National Anger Management Association and completed the credentialing process to become an anger management specialist.
The year 2019 also marked the time that Jones decided to put everything in place for the Living and Learning Youth Center. She wanted to be able to combine all of the skills and experience she had accumulated by working with families through education and in working in the non-profit sector.
In the winter of 2021, the Center’s work began online. Today, the Center is housed in the rectory of All Saints Episcopal Church on West Franklin Street in Warrenton.
Jones and the board of directors work to fulfill the Center’s mission of serving the entire family. This service includes offering a range of classes, including anger management and parenting.
Jones noted that the Center has concentrated its efforts to serve the parents of teenagers, but is accredited to teach classes for parents with children from birth to age 11 as well.
The center is currently accepting referrals for anger management or parenting classes. Referrals may be court mandated or come from community services and resources.
“Anger is a feeling everyone has,” Jones said. “What we want to do with the Center is to help youth and adults manage their anger and to help parents by giving them strategies and tips to help with the parenting challenges they may face.”
The Center has built a collaboration with North Carolina Cooperative Extension and Dr. Patricia Brewer, associate professor of Education and Special Education coordinator at North Carolina Wesleyan College, Rocky Mount, to offer a parent empowerment workshop series to help parents become better advocates for their children and to help them succeed in school.
This summer, the Center will offer a summer camp for rising ninth through 12th graders at Vance-Granville Community College’s Warren Campus.
The camp is inspired by Jones’s work at North Carolina Wesleyan University. In her role with the university, she helped a group with low test scores become college ready.
The summer camp is designed to help youth find a balance in their lives between academics, their family, and all of their activities, such as band and sports. Participants will also be challenged to think about what they want to do after high school and to develop a student brand.
This fall, Jones hopes that the Center will be able to offer substance-abuse classes for teens with first-time offenses.
Jones and the Center’s board of directors can sum up what they hope to accomplish with the Center’s motto, “Creating the best in you.”
“We want to work with families, youth and the community to create the best in themselves,” she said. “When we are at our best, we all win.”
The Living and Learning Youth Center is located at 203 W. Franklin St., Warrenton. For more information, visit livingandlearningyouthcenter.org.
