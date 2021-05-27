Warren County Cooperative Extension will offer a 4-H Babysitting Clinic June 7-9 for youth who are interested in starting their own business.
Youth ages 11-16 are eligible to participate. The registration fee is $15. The clinic will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Warren County Cooperative Extension, 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
The 4-H Babysitting Clinic will be a face-to-face workshop to teach the basics of setting up a business. Students will learn: Babysitting Basics, Best Practices for Baby, Babysitting Breakdown, Best Behavior, and the Business of Babysitting. After the training, each participant will receive a babysitting kit. Youth participants must attend all three sessions to receive a certificate of completion and a babysitting kit.
The registration deadline is June 3. Visit warren.ces.ncsu.edu to register. Only 12 spaces are available.
For more information, visit Warren County Cooperative Extension, 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton, call 252-257-3640 or email Crystal M. Smith, CED and Family and Consumer Science Extension agent, at cmsmith2@ncsu.edu.
