On Wednesday, Feb. 23, students at Turning Point Community Development Corporation’s Creating Success After School Program gave special presentations for Black History Month.
Eleven students in grades kindergarten through nine, gave presentations on a Black individual that they are inspired by.
Each month, CSAS focuses on a new theme, and February’s theme was Black history. Each student selected an individual they wanted to focus on and researched them for the final presentations.
The presentations allowed students to share facts about the person’s life that they discovered through research, as well as explain why they admire this particular individual. The project aimed to help students make connections between the pathways paved by Black historical figures and some of their favorite modern day leaders and mentors.
“We are using history to build literacy,” said Director of Educational Programs Aqueria Hargrove. She went on to explain that several students recognized new vocabulary words while conducting their research, and this connection between subjects is something that the program strives to demonstrate.
Hargrove also said her main goal for the activity was to help students “focus on understanding how the past has built our future.”
Creating Success After School serves students K-12 and is held at Turning Point Community Development Corporation’s Creating Success Education Center. Turning Point CDC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for the continued development, transformation, and empowerment of communities in Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties. Chalis Henderson serves as the executive director.
