Cases of the COVID-19 virus and quarantines in the Warren County school system are declining, according to information presented to the board of education during its Oct. 26 meeting.
Heather Lawing, Warren County Schools’ chief Communication and Engagement officer, presented a report on school system data as of Monday, Oct. 25. She reported five current COVID-19 cases, all among students. Two weeks before, there were nine active cases of the virus, all among students.
There were 139 current quarantines — 138 students and one staff member. Two weeks before, there were 258 current quarantines, all among students.
Lawing reported that since the start of the school year, there have been 101 COVID-19 cases in Warren County Schools (93 students and eight staff members) and 1,122 quarantines (1,099 students and 21 staff members).
She told the board that vaccinations are making a difference, indicating that 27 students exposed to COVID-19 did not have to quarantine because they were fully vaccinated. Not having to quarantine also meant that the students did not have to miss school, Lawing emphasized.
The school system is moving forward in its requirement that staff members and student-athletes receive COVID-19 vaccines. Monday, Nov. 8, is the deadline for these individuals to receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if a second dose is required to be considered fully vaccinated.
At this point, Warren County Schools is in the process of notifying staff members and student-athletes who requested exemptions for religious or medical reasons about whether their requests were granted.
Lawing reported that as of Oct. 25, 42 student-athletes were fully vaccinated, while another 62 were partially vaccinated. Eight exemptions were granted.
Among school system staff members, 152 have been fully vaccinated, and seven exemption requests have been submitted.
Lawing told the board that the school system’s voluntary COVID-19 testing program remains another important tool in preventing the spread of the virus. Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 22, 525 tests were taken. This total includes student-athletes, who are required to test weekly. During this period, nine tests have been positive.
From the beginning of the school year through Oct. 22, 2,652 tests have been administered, and 986 people have been tested.
The school system is working to upgrade its COVID-19 information resources for students, parents and other members of the public.
Updates that are available now include the following:
• General COVID-19 information: warrenk12nc.org/covid
• WeCare COVID-19 testing information: warrenk12nc.org/covidtest
• Information for student-athletes about weekly testing and vaccination requirements: warrenk12nc.org/athleticrequirements
Access these sites directly, or use the links available on the school system website, warrenk12nc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.