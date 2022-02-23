Fans of George’s restaurant in Oxford, and its related restaurant in Henderson, will soon be able to order favorite dishes from there when Naci Altiner, chef of the Oxford location, opens George’s Warrenton Family Restaurant in the former Robinson Ferry Restaurant space in downtown Warrenton.
With an emphasis on making his customers happy, Altiner hopes to open his doors in March.
“The customers, at the end of the night, are going to pay our bills,” he said last week.
A native of Turkey, Altiner has been in the US for 21 years, working for the founder of the original George’s, who is also from Turkey, nearly all of that time. His dream has been to have his own restaurant, and his mentor is allowing the use of the George’s restaurant name.
The menu for the Warrenton restaurant will be the same as the Oxford George’s location, Altiner said, and will include the popular spinach pie, ribeyes, salmon and shrimp, subs, burgers, salads and more.
When the restaurant opens, beer and wine will be available as well; full bar service will be added as soon as Altiner is comfortable that his staff is trained to his standards with a focus on serving quality food, he said.
“I’m going to take care of my family from here, so I have to take care of my customers,” Altiner said. “If I see something I wouldn’t want served to me, I’m not going to send it out of the kitchen.”
Altiner grew up in Istanbul — a city of over 15 million — and said he prefers small towns. He, his wife and daughter reside in Henderson.
Providing customers a sense of place is important to Altiner when they dine with him.
“I will do my best to make everybody welcome and happy and to see we are friendly,” he said. “I want it to feel like everybody has come into their home to eat, like a family place.”
George’s Warrenton Family Restaurant is at 111 N. Bragg St., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.