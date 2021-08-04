Warren County natives Alexis Henderson and Sarah Davis have been friends since childhood, and that friendship has remained strong as they moved along their separate educational and career pathways.
This summer, Henderson and Davis will partner to hold the first Dreamers Day Camp for girls on Saturday, Aug. 28, for girls ages 6-12. Henderson noted that while younger girls will be focus for the day camp. more events for women, children and families will be planned in the future.
The daughter of Christopher and Gwendolyn Privett of Manson, Henderson is a Warren County High School graduate who earned a Healthcare Management degree from Winston-Salem State University.
Davis, who grew up in Soul City, is the daughter of Lianndra Davis and Roger Davis, and the granddaughter of Jane Ball-Groom. She earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Both Henderson and Davis have developed multifaceted careers, but they place their greatest emphasis on helping others. Henderson is a life coach specializing in youth, parents and families. Davis is a social media strategist and brand coach.
Dreamers Day Camp is presented by Henderson’s business, Alexis P. Henderson Life Coaching, and sponsored through her nonprofit organization, The Parent Zone. Much of this work focuses on strengthening families and providing people in children’s lives who will serve as mentors and role models. Davis partnered with her lifelong friend to help bring the vision for the day camp to life, and will serve as camp counselor.
Henderson found inspiration to develop the day camp in her three young daughters and her goal of giving back to her home community. The name “Dreamers Day Camp,” reflects her vision of providing the spark that will enable girls to reach for their dreams through showing them that they are loved and have people to look up to, while encouraging them to set goals and to become active in their communities.
“We want to build a legacy for kids,” Henderson said.
Davis described the camp’s role of providing mentors for girls as important.
“We want to empower young women in the community,” she said.
The day camp will be held in a home setting in Manson. Once everyone arrives, a series of ice breakers will help the girls get to know one another.
Henderson said that affirmations will be an important part of the event.
“We will speak life over the girls, to let them know they are beautiful and that their dreams matter,” she said.
Camp will also include journaling, a range of activities and decorations for what Henderson described as a dream experience for little girls.
She said that the day camp focuses on ages 6-12 because that is the age when youth are working to create a place for themselves in the world.
“We want to boost the girls’ self-esteem and confidence,” Henderson said. “Building morals is very important at that time.”
Henderson expressed appreciation to her husband, Lester Henderson, Jr., and daughters, Kinsley, Kylie and Khloe, along with other community members for supporting her as she worked toward her dreams. Her goals for the future include holding more Dreamers Day Camps, providing more opportunities to tell girls that they can set goals and achieve them.
Dreamers Day Camp will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. The registration fee of $31 per child includes lunch, T-shirt and Dreamers gift box. Register by Aug. 6 by finding Alexis P. Henderson on Facebook or Instagram; or email hendersonlifecoaching@gmail.com.
