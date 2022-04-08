Public Safety is integral to quality of life in our community and something we expect, just works. The LKG 911 Community Task Force is proud to appreciate all county telecommunicators for their calm voice guiding frantic citizens during a distressing crisis, often the difference between life and death.
When calling 911 these professionals are there all hours and holidays because they care about what they do for us. National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week is April 10-16, 2022 and we welcome you to send a thank you card to your 911 Emergency Services Department letting them know you appreciate them. The addresses for these wonderful 911 Dispatchers are:
• Warren County, NC E911 Communications Center c/o Sheila Baskett, PO Box 678 Warrenton, NC 27589
Please follow us on Facebook at LKG911 for helpful information in preparing before 911 help is needed. If you’d like to reach out to us, please email us at LKG911TASKFORCE@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.