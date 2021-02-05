The Master Gardener volunteers of Warren and Vance counties will host a series of six free online learning opportunities for the gardening public. Participants will have the opportunity to hear from and interact with various horticultural professionals.
The overall theme for these virtual chats will be Gardening in Harmony with Nature, and will feature topics such as landscape diversity, attracting birds, seed saving and more.
The sessions will be held on alternate Thursdays at 1 p.m. beginning on Feb. 11. These hour-long sessions will be held on the Zoom video conferencing platform, which is a free tool available for computers, tablets and Smartphones.
To cap off the series, a seventh and final session will be held on Saturday, May 1, from 9-11 a.m. There is a $10 registration fee for this final session, which will cover the topics of native landscape plants and climate change impacts.
A complete schedule, information about the presenters, a registration link and additional details are available by going to go.ncsu.edu/mastergardenerchat.
