IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Celebrating the ribbon-cutting and dedication of murals and sculptures at the former Haliwa-Saponi tribal administration building on Hwy. 561 in Hollister are, from the left, Matthew Richardson, project coordinator; Karen Harley, mural artist; Phillip Harley, sculpture artist; Dr. Marty Richardson, Historic Legacy Project director; Dr. Ogletree Richardson, tribal chief; and Jamie Oxendine, tribal administrator.