Haliwa-Saponi tribal officials and tribal members celebrated the completion of a mural and sculpture project honoring its history and heritage with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 4.
A grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation of North Carolina through the Inclusive Public Art Program allowed murals and accompanying sculptures to be placed at the former Haliwa-Saponi tribal administrative building on Highway 561 in Hollister, where the ceremony was held, and at the tribe’s multipurpose building in Hollister. Working to obtain the grant were Dr. Marvin “Marty” Richardson, director of the Haliwa-Saponi Legacy Project, and Matthew Richardson, the tribe’s public arts initiative coordinator.
The grant also allowed for the completion of a walkway from the tribal government complex on Hwy. 561 near the former administrative building to the murals at that site.
For the members of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, the murals and sculptures not only inspire reflection on the tribe’s rich history in the area, but also provide an opportunity to share that history with others.
“It is certainly a golden opportunity for the tribe to tell its own story by having the murals,” said Tribal Chief Dr. Ogletree Richardson.
When residents of the Hollister community look at the murals, many of them will be looking at the work of their own hands. That’s because residents of the Hollister area helped artist and tribal member Karen Lynch Harley paint designs which she sketched on the exterior of the multipurpose building and on a wall constructed at the former administrative building. Phillip Harley carved wooden sculptures to accompany the murals.
The mural at the multipurpose building, located not far from the former administrative building, was completed late last year. The design gives a nod to the building’s role as site for programs and events that provide enrichment and healing through culture, art and conversation. Matthew Richardson previously described the mural as depicting native plants that provide natural medicines and paw prints that represent characteristics valued in all Haliwa-Saponi residents. The accompanying sculptures continue the theme through representations of a woman holding the “Three Sisters” vegetables of corn, beans, and squash, and a woman holding sacred ceremonial herbs.
Back at the administrative building, a cinderblock wall was built in February to serve as a mural’s canvas. The wall was primed and plans moved forward for painting a series of mural panels on both sides to represent the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s history. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Many Hollister residents wanted to help paint the mural, but social distancing restrictions limited the number who could work at the same time to three people per side.
Still, area residents joined together, and the work continued. Connie Hedgepeth and her family painted hands reaching upward above an illustration symbolizing the community mourning the loss of her daughter, Faith Hedgepeth, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.
Marty Richardson, a member of the Stoney Creek Drummers and Singers, painted a tribal drum, known as the heartbeat of Mother Earth and “Grandfather.”
The mural is divided into a series of panels beginning with a depiction of a man traveling by canoe along the Roanoke River. This man “tells” the story of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s history in the following panels.
The mural depicts many landmarks in the Hollister community that have played important roles in the lives of tribal members for generations. Through the progressing panels, a history unfolds showing how the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe has remained strong through triumph and tragedy, overcoming obstacles and looking toward the future with a sense of optimism.
Sculptures accompanying the murals include representations of the tribes from which the Haliwa-Saponi are descended and the nations from which these tribes originated. Other statues depict the protectors of the tribe, from the warriors of the past to present day military veterans.
Hewlin Lumber Co. in the nearby Medoc/Brinkleyville area provided wood for the sculptures.
The public may view the murals at both sites while they are traveling in the Hollister area. However, those who have worked on the mural and sculpture projects hope that the public will take the time to stop, get our of their vehicles and ponder the artwork. Signs or pamphlets will be available at the multipurpose building and former administrative building site to provide information about each scene.
