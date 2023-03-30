By T.A. Jones, Correspondent
Despite a few rain showers during the early morning hours, Saturday, March 25, was the perfect day for a bike ride! The Third Annual Ride de Vine cycling event took place in Warren County with 449 cyclists.
Participants departed from the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton. Cyclists could choose from three different routes: 20K (12.5 miles), 50K (31 miles) or 100K (62 miles) with rest stops along the way such as Jordan Hill Missionary Baptist Church located on Wise-Five Forks Road in Macon.
Ride de Vine is sponsored by the Raleigh Wake Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and is one of the organization’s top fundraisers, winning national awards. According to its website, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is the oldest and largest African American family organization in the United States, originating in 1938. The Raleigh Wake Chapter received its charter in 1958. The organization’s goal is to groom well-adjusted young people and prepare them to become future leaders. The website also states, “We have been committed to exposing children to educational and cultural opportunities, extolling the importance of community service, helping them develop leadership skills and life-long friendships.”
I had the opportunity to talk to Teen Adviser Pam Woodyard about the behind the scenes work that goes into making Ride de Vine a success. Woodyard says her husband, Terry, who is a cyclist, maps the routes and works closely with her and all of the members and families of Jack and Jill to coordinate efforts to put the ride together. She describes this type of ride as “an early season warm-up preparing cyclists for larger and much longer rides.”
According to Woodyard, Warren County was selected as the location for the cycling event because of the beautiful, picturesque scenery along the routes and the sparse amount of traffic, providing safety for the riders. Woodyard describes Ride de Vine as an experiential learning opportunity for the youth in Jack and Jill as they are able to put their leadership and organizational skills to work by playing an important role in the logistics of the day, housekeeping and hospitality for the bicyclists. Woodyard said Ride de Vine 2022 raised approximately $13,000, which was directed to support programming for the national organization.
It was a great treat for me to see our very own Kimberly (Kim) Towns Soden, 1994 Warren County High School graduate. Soden is a certified registered nurse anesthetist and active member of Raleigh Wake Jack and Jill for the last five years. I asked Soden why she and her family became a part of the organization, and she said, “A sense of feeling rooted and grounded with other black families, a way to get involved in my community and the networking. Jack and Jill gives a safe space for my black boys; sometimes they can’t be their authentic selves in all spaces.”
After completing their ride, cyclists returned to the Armory and were greeted with cheers and congratulations, a choice of several food trucks providing a variety of fare, upbeat music and a few vendors, such as Marco’s Winery of Raleigh and Melanated Wine out of Durham.
While wrapping up our conversation, I asked Woodyard if she had any parting words to leave our readers. With a big smile and fist to the air, she joyously responded, “Jack and Jill loves Warren County. Ride on!”
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
