Goat meat is the most consumed meat per capita worldwide, according to Michigan State University. It is becoming increasingly popular because people are becoming more aware of what they’re eating, and goat meat is high in iron, and it is lean. Increasing immigration to the United States is leading to an increase in demand for goat and lamb meat.
Other than a high demand, goats and lambs, also known as small ruminants, are a more economical alternative to larger livestock. They are appealing to small producers because you can produce more on a smaller amount of land. For example 1 acre of land can carry three to six goats or 20-25 lambs, while 2.5 acres are needed for just one cow, according to Purdue University and UGA Extension, respectively. Goats are also able to birth about two to three kiddlings in about five months; meanwhile, cows have one calf every 9.5 months, according to UNL Extension.
Goats and lambs are also more versatile. They can adapt well to high temperatures, and their foraging preferences are very extensive. According to Oregon State University, small ruminants are more profitable since they like to eat grasses, shrubs and hay. According to Langston University, they are also able to be sold during weaning or after waiting about a year. If the first route is taken, then the investment would be able to be made back quickly. The business can be profitable. In America, there is a growing demand for goat and lamb meat, but not enough supply. Ruminants aren’t just used for their meat; they are also used for dairy and wool.
Raising small ruminants requires a lot of knowledge and skills such as nutrition, health, equipment and more. It is important to have a good foundation before starting, and there is always new information available to help improve small ruminant farms that are already in production.
If you would like to learn more about small ruminants and how to raise them to make a profit, or just for personal use, Warren County Cooperative Extension is offering a small ruminant program on July 13. The program is free for anyone who would like to come. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Warren County Extension Office at 252-257-3640.
