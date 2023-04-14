Celebrating on Purpose was the theme for a Women’s History Month program held on March 31 in Waldorf, Md.
The idea for the program was the brainchild of Warren County native Yolanda P. Carter, formerly of Norlina. She is a 1991 Warren County High School graduate and a graduate of Bowie State University with a degree in sociology.
Carter’s idea was to recognize the unsung women in her community of Waldorf, Md. However, due to time constraints, the program had to be altered. The next idea was to get a keynote speaker. The speaker had to represent the positive ideas of women being recognized and a role model.
The one person who came to mind was Phylicia Rashad, an American actress, singer and stage director.
She is best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on the popular television series, “The Cosby Show,” in the 1980s and 1990s.
Recently, on the big screen, she had played the stepmother of Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan of the “Rocky” movie spin-offs, “Creed I,” “Creed II” and “Creed III.” Rashad is dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Carter followed her heart to make the Women’s History Month program happen. She was determined to get it done before the end of March. Rashad informed Carter on March 21 that she would clear her calendar for March 31.
Their were obstacles to overcome for the program to be held on March 31, but the event was deemed a success.
Rashad was described as an inspirational speaker for the youth and young women of the community. The program was attended by more than 200 people in the community of Waldorf. It was noted that Rashad was so impressed with Carter’s ability to organize the program on such short notice that she invited her to dinner at one of Rashad’s favorite Cuban restaurants.
Celebrating on Purpose was the second program in two weeks that Carter has been able to bring to the Waldorf community. The first program was held earlier in March, and the speaker was reality show celebrity Iyanla Vanzant.
