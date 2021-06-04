Volunteers are being sought for the annual habitat enhancement project this month at Lake Gaston.
The project is supported by the Lake Gaston Association and many volunteers who make LKG a better habitat for animals, fishing, swimming, boating and recreational activities on the water.
The event for volunteers will be held June 15-17, but can be to Friday, June 18, in the event of inclement weather.
The three work site muster locations are: June 15: Granite Hall HOA boat launch; June 16: Poplar Creek, meeting at the public boat launch on Route 903; June 17: public boat launch at Salmons Landing on Stonehouse Creek. Workdays are projected to run from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch is provided along with water.
Volunteers will be in water less than 4 feet deep and should wear old sneakers or other water shoes, gloves, sunglasses, hat or visor. Some tasks that must be completed do not require volunteers to go in the water.
Voluntesers may include adults of all ages and teens above 12 years of age, groups such as Boy and Girl Scouts, and students who need volunteer community hours for school (signed by NC Wildlife) and just about anyone else. Life jackets are provided while in transport.
Volunteers will be working side by side with staff from NC Wildlife Commission, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and North Carolina State University.
The event is sponsored by Lake Gaston Weed Control Council, Lake Gaston Association, North Carolina Wildlife Commission, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Sports Fish Restoration Program, NCSU Crop Science Cepartment.
For more information, contact Jeff Zimmer at jzimmer2216@gmail.com.
