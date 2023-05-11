Editor’s note: the following is presented by historian Dr. Florine Bell.
The accomplished writer and historian Dr. David Cecelski recently visited local historical sites with historians Florine Bell, David Bell, Sr., and Tom King. Known as a storyteller of history, culture and politics, Cecelski is featured in “Public Broadcasting North Carolina” and the Raleigh News and Observer.
His publications include newspaper articles, essays and the acclaimed penmanship of “The Waterman’s Song: Slavery and Freedom in Maritime North Carolina.” Cecelski’s current work-in-progress, “The Fires of Freedom: Abraham Galloway’s Civil War,” tells the story of Galloway’s life as a fugitive slave, Union spy and leader of enslaved people in North Carolina.
The tour began in Littleton at the home of civil rights activist Ella Baker (1903-1986). Bell discussed Baker’s roots, her visits to Littleton during the civil rights movement, and her formation of NAACP chapters in northeastern North Carolina. The tour continued to Lake Gaston, intaking the history of the Roanoke Rapids and Gaston dams and the ferries that once operated in the area. Then it was on to historic Ebony, Va., where time stood still, to visit the town’s first post office.
The structure was built by Samuel Jackson Moseley (1865-1870) and was well preserved. The building also served as a polling place, a general store, and for the Prospect Church’s (1871-1887) second location. A stone’s throw away from the once busy post office was the busy Ebony General Store, first built in the 1800s by James D. Elam and rebuilt in the 1960s in the exact location. Elam, a (1901-1919) Virginia Delegate’s homeplace, can be seen in the distance.
Following a quick lunch at Pino’s Pizza in Gasburg, Va., the group headed to Valentine, Va., visiting the Brunswick Circuit Historical Marker and the homesite of Methodist Minister Edward Dromgoole (1751-1835). His home welcomed circuit-traveling Methodists and students of the Ebenezer Academy, of which he was a founder. Dromgoole’s legacy also included being a devoted patriot. Bell, a resident of Halifax County, NC, later learned that during the Revolutionary War, Dromgoole read the Declaration of Independence from the courthouse steps in Halifax, NC, for the benefit of those who could not read.
The trip ended at the historic Roanoke Chapel Baptist Church (1872) and the cemetery founded by civil rights advocate Ella Baker’s former enslaved grandparents, the Rev. Mitchel R. (1827-1908) and Josephine Elizabeth Jones Ross (1847-1928?). The church is well-preserved and continues to serve the community. Ella Baker was born in Norfolk, Va., to Blake and Georgianna Ross Baker. The family returned to their home in Elams in 1911 to live with the Ross family before settling in Littleton. Upon Cecelski’s departure from what became a very eventful day of history, he agreed to pursue even more of our area’s rich history shortly.
