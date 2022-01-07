There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 438 Ridgeway-Drewry Rd., on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 2-6:30 p.m.
This blood drive is sponsored by the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League with the help of the ladies of the Warren County Farm Bureau.
Appointments are encouraged and available by calling Margaret White at 430-4353.
Walk-ins are also welcome. You can also sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.