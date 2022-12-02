The Planning Board of the Town of Warrenton will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Town Hall, located at 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton.
The planning board will consider the following:
• Special use application: 432 S. Main St., Airbnb
• Special use application: 420 s. Main St., Airbnb
• Warrenton Comprehensive Plan
• Proposed ordinances regarding social district and tree canopy
The planning board will now meet at the same time every other month: the first Wednesday of even-numbered months at 5:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.