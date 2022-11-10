The Norlina High School Class of 1967 held its 55th reunion at Rachel’s Whistle Stop in Norlina on Saturday, Nov. 5. The theme of the gathering was “Thankful for the Class of ‘67.” The class gathers once every five years, so this was their 11th reunion. With 31 in the graduating class and six members deceased, there were 15 classmates who were able to attend. Other classmates kept in touch through phone and email messages that were shared during the reunion. Those attending were, from left to right, seated: Gerald Paschall, Jane Knight Jackson, Janis Paynter Meek, Patsy Young Walker, Cheryl Kilian Hoffer, Phyllis Ingle Musgrave, Carolyn Richardson Adcock and Marshall Perry; standing: Claiborne Holtzman, Charlie Barker, Sterling Quick, Lew Hege, J.L. “Jay” Riggan, Fritz Vaughan and William Leonard.
