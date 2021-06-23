The Warren County school system has received more than $78,000 in donations and grant funding as of June 1, with more than $5,600 received since May 11.
Last year, Warren County Schools received a total of $49,000 in donations. Donations and grants for the 2020-21 school year surpassed that amount in early spring, with donations totaling more than $54,000 by April. Between May 11 and June 1 alone, Warren County Schools received $5,648.
Donations for the 2020-21 school year began coming in last summer as the school system made preparations for virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they did not slow down when students returned to the classroom this spring.
So far this year, donations have focused on covering Chromebook fees for online learning, providing school and teacher supplies, helping the Athletic Department, assisting individual schools and meeting similar needs.
During the board of education’s June 8 meeting, School System Chief Finance Officer Delores Pulliam told the board that, as of June 1, Warren County Schools received $78,883 in donated funds and supplies, and $13,325.48 in grants.
The board discussed the following donations and grants during the June regular meeting:
•Mariam Boyd Elementary School second grade teacher Lucy Russell applied for and was awarded a $6,717.48 grant from the NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council for an outdoor learning space. Grant funding will be used for a wooden picnic table, gazebo with mosquito net, metal picnic table, trash bins, beach pebbles, perennial wildflower seeds and birdbaths.
• Child Nutrition Director Dan Harris applied for a received a $15,000 grant from Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign to be used to address immediate needs.
• NC Agromedicine Institute c/o its director/agromedicine extension specialist, Dr. Robin Tutor-Marcom, donated 15,000 latex-free disposable masks and 50 infrared thermometers with a total value of $5,647.
