During its Aug. 2 regular monthly meeting, the Norlina Town Board:
• Voted for the town to send a certified letter to Raleigh television station WRAL expressing dissatisfaction about a segment on the Townwide Closed Captioned Community Camera System.
• Heard a report from Commissioner Charles Smiley that work to transform the former Norlina Town Hall building on Hyco Street to become the new home of the Norlina Police Department should be completed within a couple of weeks.
• Heard comments from Norlina resident Faye Coleman that the town is not equipped for events the size of a tickets only festival held this weekend in the Walker Avenue area, especially with parking limitations and noise. Latarshia Turner-Brothers, also a Norlina resident, said that it can be complicated to hold such events in residential areas, but told board members she was impressed with how smoothly everything ran, how the event brought revenue for local businesses and how emergency personnel were ready in case of medical and other emergencies. Mayor Wayne Aycock expressed appreciation for how the program was presented, saying that organizers followed protocols they discussed with town officials. Coleman also said that similar problems have occurred when parties have been held at the former Norlina High School gym on Walker Avenue.
• Heard comments from Norlina resident Glenn Fields that he has made numerous complaints that the property next door to him is overgrown, but nothing seems to be done. Commissioner Claude O’Hagan and Mark Perkinson of Norlina Public Works outlined the legal process for addressing dilapidated and overgrown properties, from notification of the property owner to turning the matter over to the court system if needed. Perkinson indicated that the town is working to develop a list of dilapidated properties, and O’Hagan said that the town will again reach out to the property owner this week.
• Near the close of the meeting, Aycock recognized Norlina resident Shavon Russsell, who expressed concerns about how prepared local students are for college and life after high school, said that she will not let any elected officials fail, and that she would ensure that the county progresses. As she continued her comments, Smiley told her that comments should have been made during the public comments portion of the meeting.
