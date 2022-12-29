The Warren County Community Emergency Response Team will host another round of classes on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29.
Disasters can be enormous or small, affecting entire cities or significant areas that straddle state lines. After a natural disaster or catastrophic event, first responders, utility workers and emergency service workers are inundated with emergencies and recovery efforts. It’s simple to provide emergency readiness in an active Community Emergency Response Team program to allow Warren County residents to be more self-sufficient, which lets emergency personnel attend to the recovery efforts promptly.
Volunteers in the CERT program learn how to prepare for natural and man-made disasters that may affect their community. The program provides a consistent approach to disaster preparedness training and organization that first responders can rely on during a disaster.
CERT members receive training in the following areas to help them care for themselves, their families and their communities: disaster planning, damage assessment, emergency operations center assistance, team organization, disaster psychology and disaster simulation.
Anyone living in Warren County who wants to become a certified CERT member must meet and maintain the following requirements:
• Obtain FEMA’s Incident Command System online training certificates after completing the 21-hour CERT training series;
• Take the American Heart Association’s CPR class
• Volunteer for at least 16 hours per year in emergency management, training, and outreach and community involvement programs
• Must be of good moral character and adhere to the Warren County Emergency Management beliefs and ethics
• Be at least 18 years old and submit a signed Code of Conduct Form.
If you are interested in joining Warren County CERT Program, contact Chris Tucker by calling 252-257-1191 or email christucker@warrencountync.gov.
