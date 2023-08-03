Public Safety Expo was held last Saturday at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School. The expo included a bicycle safety course for kids, a mock care accident which demonstrated the skills of local rescue departments as well as Life Flight and numerous health department vendors and food trucks. The expo also gave students the chance to learn about careers in public safety.
