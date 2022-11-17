“Being an entrepreneur is scary, but worth it. It’s definitely worth the risk.”
Those are the words of Warren County native Myranda Carroll, who operates Cut Express & Color Bar in the Wise community. She speaks from the experience of standing firm in her decision to open her own salon even through the times she wondered if she made the right decision.
The daughter of Pam James and Rodney Carroll, she developed a love for the beauty industry as she grew up around her mother’s hair salon.
“I grew up in a beauty salon. It was like having a second family,” Carroll said.
Today, she feels the same way about her own clients. However, she would be the first to tell you that getting to this point is hard work.
Carroll graduated from Warren County High School and the Vance-Granville Community College Cosmetology Program. She later earned her teaching license, also from VGCC.
Carroll has worked at a salon in Durham and a barber shop in Wake Forest. Six years ago, she opened her salon in Wise, which has become known for not only haircuts, but color — especially vivid colors like blue, purple, pink, green, and her favorite, red.
“I started from zero,” Carroll said. “It was hard work, but it was worth it now.”
She credits her grandmother, Joyce Carroll, with being a great source of encouragement. The two are very close. Joyce Carroll provides pep talks and words of wisdom to her granddaughter.
Myranda Carroll also shares words of encouragement as she talks with her clients, and through the inspiration quote signs that can be found in her salon. Among her favorites is “Friends are God’s way of taking care of us.”
Carroll wants to offer a welcoming atmosphere for all of her clients, whether they are new or have been coming to the salon for a long time. Cut Express & Color Bar offers haircuts for men, women and children of all ages, color, facials and facial waxing.
Carroll loves highlights and, of course, vivid colors. Many clients are choosing to go darker for winter, she said. Fall colors, such as burgundy, copper and brown, are especially popular. Any time of year, clients might choose to go with multiple colors. All of this is possible, Carroll tells her clients, if they have healthy hair.
“I can put any color they want as long as their hair is healthy,” she said. “Healthy hair is the most important.
Carroll has built a strong client base from the Wise, Norlina and Warrenton areas, other sections of Warren County, including Lake Gaston, and beyond. Customers travel from South Hill and Bracey, Va., Henderson, Durham and Cary. Men, women and children come in for haircuts on a regular schedule.
“Your customers start feeling like family,” Carroll said. “I love talking to clients. When you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work. I look forward to seeing them.”
She is always accepting new clients, so her work-related family will continue to grow.
Carroll is glad that she decided to open her salon in her home county and has enjoyed watching is grow over the years. However, there were times when she questioned her decision to become an entrepreneur.
“I used to sit here and think, ‘I need to go get a job,’” Carroll said. “I used to think I had lost my mind. I’m glad I stuck it out.”
Cut Express & Color Bar, located at 1873 US Highway 1 North, Norlina, in the Wise community, is open from Monday through Saturday by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call or text 252-820-9434, or visit the Facebook page.
