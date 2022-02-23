Once again, the Warren County Environmental Action Team is taking the lead in coordinating the 40th anniversary commemoration of the 1982 Warren County polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) landfill protests that gave birth to the environmental justice movement. This year’s events will be based around the theme “Back Together Again” and will build on the momentum created at the 30th anniversary celebration “Warren County Telling Our Story – Building Our Future” in 2012.
The goals of this year’s events are the same as the goals of the 2012 event: 1) to celebrate the fact that everyday people resisted the powers that were and birthed a movement; and 2) to identify and capture some of the untold stories of the many unsung heroes pictured in the protests.
The 2012 celebration event, held at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church, was a major success. There were over 350 people from as far away as Florida and New York in attendance. We archived photographs of individuals and audio/video recordings of the stories of many of those in attendance (www.wcaahc.com)
The Warren County Environmental Action Team was organized in 2012 with representatives from local government, the faith community, public schools, non-profit organizations, community activists, academia, the county librarian and students to plan and facilitate the 30th anniversary celebration. You can learn more at Warren County Environmental Action Team|Facebook.
WCEAT’s mission is to work with partners to help improve the health and well-being of all the residents of Warren County by: 1) Promoting our many natural and cultural resources; 2) Building on our rich and diverse heritage, legacies and histories; and 3) Advocating for and demonstrating equitable social and environmental policies and practices.
The vision of WCEAT is that Warren County will again be a destination – a place of retreat, prosperity, health and wellness for all its citizens while promoting and building on its many assets and resources.
Birthing a movement
Just to think that 40 years ago, Warren County — a small, rural farm community of all places — got dumped on and rose to birth the EJ movement. Warren County’s story of resistance and resiliency has inspired many individuals and communities around the world to stand up against environmental and social injustice.
I,too, am inspired when I see photos of everyday people (members of my family, my church and my community) and supporters from across the country marching together in protest of such a great injustice — the siting of a PCB toxic landfill in the Afton Community of Warren County, a community I knew so well as Kearneytown when I was growing up. My great-grandfather and other family members have owned property in the area for over one hundred years. (www.rememberingkearneytownvimeo.)
Many of those protesters even went to jail for standing up against what they believed was not right.
Some say, “We lost the battle, but won the war.” In other words, the PCB protests did not stop the dumping of 40,000 cubic yards of polychlorinated biphenyl-contaminated soil in the Afton Community of Warren County, but did help reduce the size of the dumpsite and possibly prevented Warren County from becoming a major dump site for the entire East Coast. Also, the PCB protests inspired a voter registration drive which helped to elect several Blacks and other community-supportive representatives to local, state and federal political positions.
It was thought by some that the residents of Warren County — a rural, mostly Black, low-wealth county — would not fight back. Well, they were wrong!
What a shame our elected officials — those we expect to protect us — chose to dump on us, even though it was known that the Warren County site did not meet Federal safety standards.
Unanswered questions
In 2003, more than 20 years after the dumping, the Afton site was declared safe. I attended the on-site ceremony. There were local, state and federal officials as well as community members in attendance. The purpose of the event was to celebrate the completion of the cleanup of the PCB-contaminated soil and to talk about the future potential of the site. Today, the fenced in site sits deserted, overgrown with pine trees, weeds and other types of vegetation.
Some people in our community are still skeptical about the safety of the site and feel that the state and federal government may have not been truthful about its safety. Some are still concerned about the safety of the surrounding community. There are still lingering questions about what impact the PCB toxic dump had on the health of the community, the environment and the economy. Did the PCB toxins seep into the soil or the drinking water; did they evaporate into the air? Are they in the grass the animals are eating? Has the PCB impacted the health of people living downstream from the dump? Who if anyone has tracked the impact of the toxic landfill on the health of the community over the past 40 years? When will we be made whole?
My hope is that as we commemorate the 40th anniversary of the birth of the environmental justice movement, we will remember that an injustice was done to our community. But most importantly, I hope we remember we got dumped on, but birthed a movement.
Reclaiming the narrative
Knowing this, we should own the EJ movement. We should proudly own and tell our story, a story of how everyday people found their power, found their voices and came together with a collective voice to challenge an injustice. We should do the same today, coming together with a collective voice to find solutions for our current challenges, challenges such as affordable housing, health care, poverty, quality education, systemic racism, healthy food access, and job opportunities, seeking to take full advantage of every opportunity to bring about positive change.
Many outsiders have observed, studied and written about our history and strengths:
“The strength of the community’s resolve to block the construction of the landfill and success so many years later in motivating and working with the state to clean up the site is a powerful story.” Rachel Willard, Exchange Project coordinator, School of Public Health, UNC-CH
“Warren County’s case revealed a type of racism that had been previously under addressed and provided a stage on which previously disempowered groups could voice their concerns. It served as a model for later fights against environmental injustice. As a result, environmental justice movements are under the civil rights umbrella rather than environmentalism which is mainly led by middle-class whites.” Duke University Wordpress – Jan. 10, 2008
Back Together Again – Warren County Telling Our Story – Building Our Future is a call to Warren County to reclaim our story/legacy of standing up for environmental justice and reimagine Warren County as a model of health and prosperity rather than of poverty and waste.
This is Warren County’s time to rise to the occasion – to be the voice for environmental and social justice. Starting right here in Warren County by demanding that we be made whole from the damages done by placing a PCB toxic dump in our community – then joining with others across the state, across the nation and around the world who are standing up for environmental and social justice.
The 40th anniversary commemoration should be more than just a celebration event – it should be the start of a movement of our collective voice demanding equity and justice for all just like the PCB landfill protesters did 40 years ago.
This year’s commemoration schedule of events is still in the planning stages, but should be published soon. WCEAT is working in collaboration with the Warren County NAACP, UNC-CH Wilson Library, UNC-CH Center for the Study of the American South and other partners to plan and facilitate the commemoration.
Here are some highlights…
July through December – Warren County EJ protest physical/virtual display Wilson Library, UNC-CH
Saturday, Sept. 17 – A special ceremony and commemorative march, Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church, Afton Community
Saturday, Sept. 24 – Back Together Again Warren County NAACP Banquet, Warren County Armory Civic Center
