The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The schedule for the week is as follows:
• Monday, April 25: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Tuesday, April 26: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Wednesday, April 27: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Thursday, April 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Friday, April 29: Closed
The testing site will close for a half-hour lunch break each day.
You must have an appointment in order to get a Rapid Test (while supplies are available).
To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
Walk-ins are welcome for PCR tests only.
Call 1-877-562-4828 if you don’t get your results by text or email.
