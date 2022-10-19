Eagles are often described as extraordinary birds that soar over long distances, over 10,000 feet high; they are very easy to identify because of their white heads and tails with dark brown bodies. Their wings typically span between 5.11- 7.7 feet, depending on the species. Their vision is sharp and intense.
And just as eagles do, the Warren County High School Eagles soared high and wide during their 40th Anniversary and Homecoming Celebration. In addition to the annual homecoming football game and student-centered halftime show, this year, along with with invited guests the Virginia State Marching Band, there was the historical kick-off for the Warren County Schools Alumni and Friends Association.
Warren County High School Eagles descended onto the Courthouse Square Friday evening, Oct. 14, for a Meet and Greet. Classmates, friends and family spanning more than 40 years gathered to reaquaint, to recognize the first graduating class of 1982, and to acknowledge and thank teachers who taught the first year the school opened.
Forty years ago, students from Norlina and Warrenton were anxious and ready to enter a brand new world to them: staunch rivals from John Graham High School and Norlina High School who became one. Reginald Burchette, called Bird by his classmates and friends, had attended John Graham High School from ninth through 11th grade, and was embarking upon his senior year at “The new high school.”
Burchette vividly remembers the months before the two schools merged as a time of uneasiness among some of his teachers who were concerned about possible tension between the once rival schools, now coming together under one roof. He recalls trying to ease their fears
“Myself and a few others assured them that we weren’t going to do that; they didn’t know the relationship we had, off the field,” he said. “Even back at John Graham, we got along with them, (Norlina) as long as we weren’t in competition.” And according to Burchette, the two schools became one, a team.
Upon graduating in 1982, Burchette attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University for what he describes as very briefly before joining the United States Army. He served his country for 26 years. Now retired from the Army, but still working for the government and planning to retire from his second career soon, Burchette lives with his family in Oklahoma.
Answering my question, “What brought you back?” he said, “The people brought me back. Warrenton is a special place. The people are special; no matter if it’s our class or those that follow, or those from John Graham or Norlina. The people brought me back. You want to see them do well and prosper.”
Burchette says that he hopes young people currently attending Warren County High School will focus on school and get prepared for their careers. He wants them to know that teachers do care, and they are there for a reason, and as he puts it, “It’s not to just receive a paycheck. Our classes did really well because of our teachers. We would not be where we are without the experiences we had in the classroom.”
After the Meet and Greet on Friday evening, droves of alumni and friends enjoyed the new sights and sounds of downtown Warrenton, including restaurants and bars alike. Social media sites had been abuzz for several weeks, intriguing and leaving all anticipating the upcoming homecoming events; the photos, comments, hearts and likes on social media proved no one was disappointed.
According to Warren County Schools’ official homecoming game day ticket sales, 1,300 tickets were sold online and over 600 tickets were purchased at the gate, totaling some 2,000 tickets sold.
Before the game, Eagles alumni and friends tailgated in the school parking lot, and I had the opportunity to talk to another Eagle alum, Sanqueesha Henderson, a 2007 graduate of Warren County High School.
Henderson was excited and proud to be a part of the weekend homecoming celebration as well. She said, “Just knowing the school I attended is 40 years old is amazing. Love is being spread through Warren County.” Henderson, who currently teaches physical education at Northside Elementary School and coaches cheerleading and softball at Warren County Middle School, acknowledged the new superintendent of Warren County Schools saying, “Just to know that our new superintendent who is not from here is supportive of us is awesome!”
I asked Henderson if she thought the students currently attending Warren County High School are paying attention to what homecoming is about, she responded, “They see the greatness, and they are a part of it, and they are excited. It gives everyone something to look forward to, and I think we should keep it going.”
The 40th Anniversary and Homecoming Weekend ended with an outdoor Alumni Worship Service at Perfecting Praise Ministries in Norlina, which Bishop J. Terrell Alston leads. Alston is a 2005 Warren County High School graduate.
Congratulations to The Class of 1982 for paving the way, and kudos to the Warren County Schools Alumni Association officers and committee for a historical and epic event that will be remembered for years to come. According to Association President Larry M. Jones Jr., the Class of 1983 will be highlighted by the association during homecoming in 2023.
T.A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond,” and “A Summer with No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.