A community giveaway was held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the future Mag’s Marketplace parking lot. Materials such as cleaning supplies, wipes and sprays, were distributed to over 600 families. The event officially began at 10 a.m., but many of the local community were already present as early as 8:30 a.m. All materials were passed out by 11:30 a.m. Also attending were Robert Steverson, owner of Mag’s Marketplace, and Sheriff John Branche. Brenda Bigler of Norlina Baptist Church and Pastor Philip Sharp of Warrenton Church of God spearheaded the operation. They were partnered with Christ Alone Outreach Ministries, an association of 18 churches. This works hand in hand with Grace Ministries in Henderson. Nearly 50 volunteers from this group helped provide the crucial labor to make the giveaway a success. Materials were donated by charitable businesses and individuals from as far away as Ohio. For more information about Christ Alone Outreach Ministries, call contact Bobby West at 252-432-7124.
