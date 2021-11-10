The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Roanoke Rapids man and two Garysburg men on attempted first degree murder charges after shots were fired from a vehicle in the Arcola area last week.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call came in to the county’s E911 Dispatch Center just before 10:25 a.m. on Nov. 1 that shots were fired at an individual in his yard in the Rudd Trail Road area of Hollister. The caller reported seeing the vehicle travel down Odell Arcola Road (which becomes Odell-Littleton Road).
A search warrant application filed at the Warren County Courthouse indicates that Narcotic Sgt. J. Riggan tried to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Odell-Littleton Road and Hwy. 4, but the vehicle did not stop.
Riggan and Lt. Boyd pursued the vehicle, which stopped on Roper Springs Road in Littleton. The officers arrested the driver, Andre Lemane Harvey, Jr., 20, of Roanoke Rapids at that time.
According to the search warrant application, two passengers (Terry Garner, 25, and Kenya Stansbury, 19, both of Garysburg) fled the vehicle and ran into the woods. They were captured on Justice Branch Road, which runs parallel to Roper Springs Road.
The Sheriff’s Office report indicates that the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted in apprehending the fleeing suspects. According to the search warrant application, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office also assisted Warren County officers in locating a 9MM handgun in the wooded area where the suspects had fled.
Harvey, Garner and Stansbury each face charges of felony attempted first degree murder and felony conspiracy. They were confined in the Warren County Detention Center with no bond. Each made an initial court appearance last week.
Harvey and Stansbury are scheduled to appear in court in Warren County today. Garner’s next court appearance is Nov. 17.
The Warren County Sheriff’s office reported that other cases involving the three men are being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.