A public hearing on the draft Warren County Comprehensive Development Plan will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 prior to the regular meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners. The public hearing and commissioners’ meeting will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
During its July 12 meeting, the Warren County Planning Board voted to give a favorable recommendation to the board of county commissioners.
Background
An overview of the comprehensive planning process indicates that an updated Comprehensive Plan is a state-required document for enacting zoning in North Carolina that also serves as a strategic tool for local governments to shape the future of their communities. Updated plans are designed to cover the next 10-20 years.
The overview describes the Comprehensive Plan as a policy document that influences decision making, but is not a rezoning of the county. The plan addresses areas that include land use and housing, economic development, public infrastructure and utilities, transportation, parks, recreation and open space, and agriculture.
The draft plan recognizes the Warren County Board of Commissioners, Warren County Planning Board and a number of county staff members for their work in developing the draft updated plan.
The plan’s steering committee includes Warren County Manager Vincent Jones and representation from Warren County Community and Economic Development, Warren County Public Utilities, Warren County Emergency Services, Warren County Historic Preservation Commission, Warren County Economic Development Commission, Warren County Planning Board, Warren County Board of Adjustment and Lake Gaston Association. The consulting company for the project is Stewart.
Public input
Input from the public was received through in-person public meetings, an online survey, stakeholder meetings and steering committee meetings.
A series of meetings included stakeholders from schools, social services, cultural groups, neighborhoods, homeowners associations, utilities, transportation, environmental, agricultural and conservation groups, development and major employers. A virtual stakeholder meeting was held with persons involved in real estate.
In addition, 547 people participated in an online community survey. According to the draft Comprehensive Development Plan, survey participants ranked the following as the top five priority issues or needs for the county to consider in its plan:
• Employment opportunities/economic development
• Utility and infrastructure capacity, including broadband
• Education, including school capacity and/or quality
• Housing availability/affordability
• Outdoor recreation opportunities/parks
Survey respondents ranked the following as the top land use and development priorities for Warren County:
• Encouraging business and job growth
• Encouraging growth and revitalization in and near towns
• Requiring property maintenance and enforcing codes related to burned homes, junk cars, safety issues, etc.
• Encouraging new housing and housing options
• Preserving of agricultural land
Nearly 100 people participated in public meetings that allowed the public to identify priorities. Meeting participants identified the following parks and recreation facility priorities:
• Greenways and trails
• Programming and events
• Lake access
• Playgrounds
• Sports fields
Participants identified the following as open space preferences:
• Outdoor recreation access
• Protecting water quality
• Protecting habitats and rare species
• Agricultural preservation
• Resiliency
Results from public engagement and the steering committee were used to develop goals for the Comprehensive Plan:
• Build capacity for new economic opportunities through investments in infrastructure, education, and partnership development.
• Stimulate the development of new housing with a focus on affordable and workforce housing options.
• Establish connected and reliable infrastructure while improving access to key services.
• Conserve existing farmland and support the agricultural economy and agritourism.
• Maintain and improve water quality and foster community resiliency through the conservation of natural areas and open space.
• Provide equitable opportunities to enjoy an active lifestyle.
• Promote the arts, cultural activities and heritage tourism.
• Prioritize a safe and interconnected transportation system, including greenways and bicycle facilities.
Future land use
The draft plan includes a future land use map that is described as being designed to represent the community’s view of their best possible future, protect character and property values, provide predictability to the private sector and residents, and guide public investment priorities.
According to the draft plan, the future land use map:
• Identifies opportunities for employment and industry
• Respects drivers of development, including towns and the location of infrastructure, such as utilities and major roads
• Encourages new housing and commercial investment in appropriate areas
The draft plan describes future land use character areas that do not alter existing land use or zoning designations, but provide descriptive guidance when considering rezoning cases and other county-driven community investments. These include the following: Rural Residential/Agricultural, Low Density Residential, Medium Density Residential, Neighborhood Center, Commercial Mixed Use, and Office & Industry.
Recommendations
The draft plan includes a number of recommendations that cover a range of categories.
LAND USE & HOUSING
• Plan for a development pattern that follows the Future Land Use Map.
• Encourage housing in areas with access to infrastructure and services.
• Address workforce and affordable housing demand.
• Maintain and update basic design standards for Lake Gaston and Kerr Lake development.
• Cooperate with municipalities on development and land use issues around gateways into the county and municipalities.
• Update zoning ordinance to implement this Comprehensive Land Use Plan and be compliant with state regulations.
PARKS, RECREATION & TOURISM
• Implement Parks and Recreation Plan.
• Monitor and improve utilization of facilities at Buck Spring.
• Increase recreational opportunities throughout the county for all ages.
• Evaluate feasibility and seek funding opportunities for bicycle facilities and/or multi-use trails to provide alternative transportation options and increase outdoor recreation.
• Evaluate opportunities for hiking and biking trails in Warren County.
• Encourage the utilization of NC Wildlife Resources game lands for hunting and other activities.
INFRASTRUCTURE & SERVICES
• Expand access to broadband service.
• Improve resiliency of critical infrastructure.
• Maintains solid waste infrastructure to serve the county.
• Fire and EMS (Includes prioritizing equipment needs in the five-year Capital Improvement Plan and coordinating with partner organizations to improve response time around Lake Gaston and other areas of the county with a concentration of residents and businesses.)
• Coordinate with partners to maintain and enhance transportation and mobility in Warren County.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & AGRICULTURE
• With guidance from the Future Land Use Map, identify and encourage rezoning of properties that are appropriate for industrial and commercial development.
• Support agribusiness with programs and policies that target family farms, food producers, and sustainability.
• Prioritize infrastructure and service enhancements to areas with economic development opportunities.
• Consider incentives to recruit desired commercial and industrial development.
• Coordinate with Visit Warren County to encourage tourism.
• Support efforts to encourage redevelopment and revitalization.
CULTURAL & NATURAL RESOURCES
• Encourage a development pattern that protects rural character and key natural assets.
• Promote and protect the county’s historic resources.
• Develop new partnerships with allied entities that may benefit from historic preservation incentives.
• Celebrate and support cultural activities and the arts.
The draft plan also includes a report about existing conditions in Warren County that covers geography, history, existing plans, demographics, housing, employment, natural resources, agriculture, existing land use, land supply, total value per acre, parcel acreage, infrastructure, traffic volume and utilities.
For more information about the Comprehensive Development Plan and to view the draft plan, visit planwarrencountync.com.
