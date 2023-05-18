Arrest reports
• Julian Greene, 37, of North Main Street, Warrenton was arrested on May 2 on a charge of felony embezzlement. He was taken into custody after turning himself in at the sheriff’s office. A $48,000 secured bond was posted.
• Vincent Victor Scott, Jr., 24, of Melrose Drive, Raleigh, was arrested on May 2 on a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken into custody on outstanding charges from Wake County and posted a $30,000 secured bond.
• Damerius Williams, 26, of Carrie Dunn Road, Norlina, was arrested on May 2 on a charge of misdemeanor assault on a female. He turned himself in on outstanding charges and posted a $1,000 secured bond.
• Tyrone Lee Sparks, Jr., 23, of Bluegrass Road, Warrenton, was arrested on May 8 on a Halifax County charge of misdemeanor communicating threats. He was brought to the Magistrate’s Office by his probation officer. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center without bond.
Incident reports
• On May 11, Amanda Daniel of Gibson Lane, Warrenton, reported an incident of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and communicating threats. Damage to a bedroom window was estimated at $300.
• On May 12, Keyshawna Howard of Horsecreek Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of larceny of a dog. Two pet pitbulls valued at $600 were reported stolen.
• On April 26, George Hood of Laurel Oaks Drive, Youngsville, reported an incident of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and trespass of real property at a Hood Loop Road, Henderson, address. Damage to a security camera with solar panel and deer fencing was reported.
• On April 10, Annie Hicks of Duke Drive, Norlina, reported a case of identify theft in the form of using Social Security number to file taxes.
• On April 19, Rebecca Barriger of Paschall Station Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of shooting into a moving vehicle at a US Hwy. 1, Norlina, address. She reported that someone shot at her car.
• On April 20, Jasmine Hargrove of Liberation Road, Norlina, reported a case of identity theft in the form of using her identical without permission.
• On April 26, Odell Bullock of US Hwy. 158 East, Macon, reported an incident of aggravated assault at a Makara Road, Macon, address. He reported that someone shot him in the face with a firearm.
• On April 28, Nathien Washington of Blindman Road, Kingstree, S.C., reported an incident of motor vehicle theft at a Macon Embro Road, Macon, address. A Ford Taurus valued at $15,000 was reported stolen.
• On April 29, Ashley Wells of Deerfield Farms Road, Norlina, reported an incident of wire fraud in the form of money taken off her card twice. Reported stolen was $800.
• On April 27, Tonie Baskett of US Hwy 158 Business West, Warrenton, reported that his phone was stolen at a Campus Drive, Warrenton, address. An iPhone 11 valued at $380 was reported stolen.
• On May 2, William Quentin Alston of Garden Springs, Raleigh, reported an incident of motor vehicle theft at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Warrenton, address. A Ford Mustang was reported stolen.
• On March 13, Margaret Bryant of Baltimore Road, Warrenton, reported a case of identify theft in the form of using her Social Security number.
• On May 4, Gladys Marie Ross of Southerland Mill Road, Henderson, reported a case of burglary/breaking and entering. She reported that someone attempted to break into her shed.
• On May 4, James Henderson III of Lawndale Circle, Henderson, reported an incident of obtaining property by false pretenses at an Enchanted Forest, Warrenton, address. He reported that $500 had been stolen.
• On May 5, William Mayfield of Maria Parham, Henderson, reported an incident of financial card fraud at an ATM located on Ridgeway Street, Warrenton. A debit card was reported stolen.
• On May 6, Ricky Crouse of Manson-Axtell Road, Manson, reported an incident of burglary/breaking and entering in the form of an attempted breaking and entering.
• On May 6, Jeanette Elps of Baltimore Church Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of destruction/damage/vandalism of property. A Honda Civic was reported damaged.
• On May 8, Keila Caudle of Ingram Road, Henrico, reported an incident of identity theft at an ATM.
• On May 7, an intentionally set brush fire was reported on NC Hwy. 158 near Rafter’s Lane, Warrenton, in a field/woods.
• On May 11, Erik Schmitt of Alice Drive, Littleton, reported a house fire. Damage was estimated at $50,000.
