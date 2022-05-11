T.A. JONES/The Warren Record

Ministers participating in the evening service for National Day of Prayer, joined by a special guest, are, from the left, first row: Tyler Carrington and Evangelist Tilda Hendricks; second row: Second row Pastor Al Cooper, Pastor Cathy Kearney, Pastor Dennis Carrington, the Rev. Mark Wethington, the Rev. Hilda Cordell, Pastor Phillip Sharp, Pastor Mark Jones and Pastor Stephen Lee; third row: Pastor King Perry Jr. and the Rev. Lawrence Williams. See additional photographs from the evening service in the attached photo gallery.