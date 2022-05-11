The National Day of Prayer was recognized in Warren County on Thursday, May 5, with a noon day program on the Courthouse Square and an evening program at the Warren County Armory Civic Center. The theme of the day was taken from the scripture, Colossians, 2:6-7: Exalt The Lord, Who Has Established Us.
According to www.whitehouse.gov, The National Day of Prayer is proclaimed by President Joseph R. Biden as a day to recognize the healing power of prayer, especially during the recovery from the trauma and loss of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first National Day of Prayer was recognized on July 4, 1952, proclaimed by President Harry S. Truman, and the observance was changed to the first Thursday in May by President Ronald Reagan.
Local business owner and lifelong resident of Warren County, Evangelist Tilda Hendricks and the Rev. Mark Wethington of Warrenton planned the events of the day, using the National Day of Prayer Guide, which outlined the Prayers for the Government and Nation - I Timothy 2:1-2, Prayers for the Military - Psalms 59:1, Prayers for the Arts, Entertainment and Media - Ephesians 4:29, Prayers for Business - Proverbs 29:2, Prayers for Education - Psalms 90:16-17, Prayers for Church - Matthew 16: 18-19, Prayers for Family - Joshua 24:15.
Each prayer service recognized the same prayers, with different ministers leading. During noon day service, Pastor Carson Jones, Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church, gave the opening prayer, Deacon Felix Saez Jr., St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, prayed for the government and nation, Pastor Mike Edmondson, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, prayed for the military, Father Ted Malone, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, prayed for the media, the Rev. Michael Richardson, Shiloh Baptist Church, prayed for businesses, Pastor Dr. Tony Cozart, Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, prayed for education, the Rev. Mark Wethington, Antioch Christian Church, Littleton, prayed for the church, Pastor Philip Sharp, Warrenton Church of God, prayed for the family, and Evangelist Tilda Hendricks, Cornerstone Christian Community Church, gave the closing prayer.
Evening prayer was led by Pastor Al Cooper, Trinity Baptist Church. The Rev. Mark Wethington gave the opening prayer, Pastor Stephen Lee, Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, prayed for the government and nation, Pastor King Perry Jr., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, prayed for the military, the Rev. Lawrence Williams, Norlina First Baptist Church, prayed for the media, Pastor Cathy Kearney, Oak Chapel AME Church, prayed for businesses, Pastor Dennis Carrington, Saints Delight Holiness Church, prayed for education, the Rev. Hilda Cordell, Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, prayed for the church, Pastor Mark Jones, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, prayed for the family, and the closing prayer of the evening was prayed by Evangelist Tilda Hendricks. She said, “My prayer is that we can be the light that the word of God is instructing us to be in these dark hours of history through prayer.”
