Rural Health Group is remembering the legacy of longtime board member Thomas Hedgpeth who died Jan. 14 at the age of 95.
Hedgpeth served on the RHG Board for more than a decade and was the organization’s first and only Board Member Emeritus.
“Relationships are everything. This lifelong philosophy was clearly apparent. He had a long compassionate relationship with his community and Rural Health Group as evidenced by his dedicated service, “said Yvonne Long-Gee, RHG CEO.
The Hollister native will be remembered as a champion for rural healthcare and its mission to reach the underserved. He was also outspoken when it came to the needs of his community. In 2014, the Rural Health Group Clinic and Pharmacy in Norlina was named the “Thomas O. Hedgpeth Health Center” in honor of his dedicated service.
“His quiet and respectful participation as a RHG Board member made all who served with him privileged to work beside him. He will be missed,” Long-Gee added.
