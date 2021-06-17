A Region K Elder Abuse Awareness & Prevention drive-through event will be held Friday, June 18, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton.
The event is free and open to the general public. All participants will receive a goodie bag.
Each year, North Carolina recognizes Vulnerable Adult & Elder Abuse Awareness from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day.
Participants can show support for efforts to end elder abuse and neglect by wearing purple and silver and/or decorating your vehicle. Prizes will be given to the three participants that best display their support for elder abuse awareness and prevention.
For more information, contact Thomosa Dixon at Warren County Senior Center at 252-257-3111; Renae Alston at Warren County Department of Social Services at 252-257-5000; or Kimberly Hawkins at Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging at 252-456-5040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.