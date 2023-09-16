Kittrell Job Corps Center held several events and activities on and off center to celebrate Job Corps’ 59th Anniversary during the month of August.
Students and staff posted signs and balloons throughout the center acknowledging the anniversary.
The Center established employment and work-based learning partnerships, held employment workshops, acknowledged students’ accomplishments and graduates, and conducted a community service project to support needy families fighting food insecurities due to their economic situations.
Kittrell also had several newspaper publications showcasing KJCC employer partners and student success stories.
On Aug. 29, Henderson Mayor Pro Tem Sara Coffey served as a guest speaker at Kittrell’s celebration honoring Job Corps 59th Anniversary. She brought greetings from the city of Henderson and thanked Job Corps for the education and training programs offered to students and its impact on the community.
Coffey encouraged the students to take advantage of the golden opportunity at the Kittrell Job Corps Center.
Frank Sossaman of the NC House of Representatives spoke live virtually. He acknowledged Job Corps’ 59th Anniversary and congratulated students for taking responsibility for their future by enrolling at Kittrell Job Corps Center. He stated that he was proud of each of them, and told the students to stay encouraged and mindful of their purpose while on their journey to success.
The Job Corps’ 59th Anniversary activities and events were coordinated by Joan Robinson, WBL/Community Outreach coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.