Justin Green, a rising junior at Warren Early College High School, is completing a summer internship at Warrenton radio station WARR-1520AM/103.5 FM with the goal of beginning a more in-depth internship in the fall.
The grandson of Addie Green of Warrenton and the nephew of WARR radio personality Melvin Palmer, Green is a member of the Beta Club at WECHS.
He began the Gladys Rogers Darensburg Foundation Internship on June 28.
“We are really enjoying him,” said WARR CEO/President Dr. Lilipiana Darensburg.
A number of Warren County students have completed the internship program in recent years until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on program plans in 2020.
Darensburg said that Green will be assisting at the radio station for several weeks this summer to gain volunteer hours toward graduation. However, WARR’s traditional internship program will resume after Labor Day.
For now, Green is learning how a radio station operates.
“We are teaching him how to use the (control) board, daily operations, what goes on at a radio station,” Darensburg said.
While he spends much of his time observing, Green is also organizing WARR’s music collection and is learning how radio station operations have changed over the years, such as the move from cassettes to CDs.
Darensburg noted that interns like Green are required to keep a journal in which they describe at least two things they learn every day.
Green shouldn’t have any problem filling this journal this summer as he works weekday mornings with the Rev. Lewis Galloway. In addition to organizing CDs, he spends part of his time setting up songs and commercials to air.
“I keep songs playing on the radio and make sure commercials are in the right spots and play when they are supposed to play,” Green said.
He has also recorded obituaries and announcements and has manned the phone lines to provide information about a local church food drive.
Green wanted to complete his volunteer hours at WARR to learn how a radio station works and is grateful for the chance to work in production.
“It’s nice to know how to do that in case I need to use those skills in the future,” he said.
Interning at WARR has inspired Green, a fan of English indie rock band Lovejoy, to listen to more gospel and rhythm and blues.
While he can imagine a career in radio, Green dreams of earning a degree in psychology and becoming a therapist.
For the short term, he looks forward to learning more about operating a radio station so that he can take on more responsibilities during a fall internship.
“It’s really nice working (at WARR). It’s calm and not stressful working there,” Green said.
Students who are interested in internships at WARR should contact Dr. Lilipiana Darensburg at 252-767-6846.
