The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center will offer a series of virtual programs related to horses with its Spring Equine Program Series.
A series of three programs will begin on March 16. Topics that will be covered are as follows:
• Tuesday, March 16, 6:30 p.m.: Proper Nutrition and Feed Resources by Dr. Shannon Pratt-Phillips
• Tuesday, March 30, 6:30 p.m.: Parasite Management by veterinarian Dr. Katie Sheets
• Tuesday, April 20, 6:30 p.m.: Trailer Safety and DMV Regulations by State Trooper Tare “T” Davis of the NC Highway Patrol
Registration is available through eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Matthew Place at the Warren County Center at 252-257-3640 or mbplace@ncsu.edu.
