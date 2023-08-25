Roanoke United Church of Christ, Palmer Springs, Va., where the pastor is the Rev Curtis McRae, celebrated its Homecoming Service on Sunday, Aug. 20. The guest speaker was the Rev. Jerry Thomas, accompanied by his choir. The service was followed by a meal and time of fellowship. Pictured, from the left, are the Rev. Curtis McRae, Lady McRae, Lady Thomas and the Rev. Jerry Thomas.
