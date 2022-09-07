Kevin and Meredith Kelly of downtown Warrenton’s Uptown Mercantile don’t want their store to be like other stores that offer mass-produced products. Instead, they focus on the articles that individuals and small businesses produce.
This objective has allowed Uptown Mercantile to feature products that its customers might otherwise have to travel to large cities to find, or may not be able to find at all.
Kevin enjoys operating the business, which celebrated its grand opening in November of last year, and is grateful for the community’s ongoing support.
“We have received positive feedback on what we are carrying,” he said. “It justifies the feeling that people want quality goods locally.”
Kelly grew up in the Raleigh/Cary area and earned his college degree at NC State University. While there, he met Warren County native Meredith Clayton as they both worked at the Taylor Family YMCA in Cary.
Kelly and Clayton, whose family has operated Tar Heel Tire Sales & Service for many years, married 12 years ago, and they moved to Warren County full-time in 2011.
The longer he lived in Warren County, the more that Kevin saw that local residents had to travel between 20 and 30 minutes to the towns of Henderson and South Hill, Va., to find everyday and gift items. They might have to travel 45 minutes to Wake Forest to find what they are looking for.
That is why the Kellys opened Uptown Mercantile, and it remains a motivating factor in the decisions of what products should be offered.
“Our goal is to offer as many North Carolina products as possible,” Kevin said. “There are some products not from North Carolina, but we are supporting and utilizing small businesses. There is value in shopping local.”
Several Uptown Mercantile products come from Warren County people, including Alaina Pulley with her key chains, Savannah Short with her soaps, and Denise Allen of Sweet Delights Cookies with a variety of sweet treats.
There are many examples of regional products, including candles from Zac Owen Designs of Henderson, ground beef and steak from BB Organic Farm in Louisburg, honey from Oxford, pimento cheese from South Hill, Va., toffee from Chapel Hill, tortilla chips from Newport, and peanuts and cashews from Enfield.
“It is refreshing to find quality products in the local area to showcase the talents and quality in the local area,” Kevin said.
Uptown Mercantile continues to offer a range of North Carolina-themed items, including socks and hats. There is even a Warren County hat.
The business does offer products from outside the state, including sauces from Florida, but these items are produced by small businesses. Uptown Mercantile brought in the sauce after bringing in ground beef. Also added were pasta and seasoning blends. These ingredients form the basis for a number of meal ideas, such as spaghetti, hamburgers and tacos.
The specialty foods section features a range of products such as cheese, cheese straws, meat products, barbecue sauce, party dips and more. With these items, Kevin wants to offer customers more options for local food and for products they might otherwise have to travel a good distance to find.
Uptown Mercantile also offers T-shirts, leather goods, jewelry, hats and drinkware, and it continues to offer toys, stickers, candy and similar items in its children’s section that is designed to have an old-fashioned general store feel.
Popular items that have been added more recently include cocktail napkins, which were requested by customers, and sunglasses.
Over the past year, Uptown Mercantile has built a strong customer base of local residents, along with people vacationing at the lake or visiting relatives here. In addition to North Carolina, shoppers have come from Virginia, Washington, D.C., Tennessee, Wisconsin and Texas.
Local customers will recognize a couple of local people who assist Kevin and Meredith. They are Stephie Harty on weekdays and Paula Pulley on weekends.
Uptown Mercantile’s inventory combines products that are available on a regular basis to more seasonal products to continue to satisfy a range of tastes and interests. Shoppers should expect to see fall and holiday seasonal items, along with some new non-seasonal products.
For Kevin, the business represents more than a place to sell a range of products. It is a meaningful way for him to be part of the community that he calls home.
“It is a fun experience to be part of the community,” he said.
Uptown Mercantile, located at 130 N. Main St., Warrenton, is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit theuptownmercantile.com or find it on Facebook and Instagram.
