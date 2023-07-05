The Warren County community of Wise continued a July Fourth tradition yesterday with the Independence Day Parade and Festival, which draws crowds from the Wise area, other parts of Warren County and beyond each year.
The event is held not only to celebrate America's birthday, but also to honor the veterans who have served their country in the armed forces. Leading the parade this year were veterans — and brothers — Calvin and Earl Paynter.
A separate float followed with flags representing the branches of the US Armed Forces. Other veterans held a place of honor in the parade as they rode in the Veterans' Float decorated with American flags.
Other parade participants included area fire departments, local churches, community groups, Christian organizations, classic car enthusiasts, horseback riders, Lady Liberty and others. Participants and their vehicles or floats were decked out in their patriotic finery.
Many people lining the parade route along the main street of Wise — also known as US 1 — also donned red, white and blue to celebrate the festive occasion.
Following the parade, a large crowd gathered on the grounds of Wise Baptist Church for an afternoon of music, food and vendors under the shade trees. There was toe-tapping and hand clapping fun as North Tower presented beach music, funk, rock and roll, and more. Some couples and individuals transformed the grounds into an impromptu dance floor.
At noon, veterans attending the Independence Day Parade and Festival were recognized. Grand marshals Calvin and Earl Paynter expressed appreciation for veterans and the men and women currently serving in the armed forces. They also read the names of several Warren County residents who were killed in action in Vietnam.
See the attached photo gallery and a related article in the July 12 edition of The Warren Record.
