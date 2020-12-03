Local residents who want to help make a Warren County child’s Christmas brighter still have time to donate items to two programs offered by Warren County Department of Social Services.
DSS is continuing its long-running Angel Tree program, which allows the public to provide everything from toys to clothing for children. Select a paper angel from the tree at Warren County DSS in the John Graham building, 307 N. Main St., Warrenton.
Each paper angel lists the age and clothing size of children, along with their Christmas wish lists.
Items may be unwrapped or wrapped, if age appropriate, and should be returned with the paper angel by Dec. 11. Go to the front desk at the DSS office, ask for Children’s Services, and someone will come down to provide assistance.
In addition to the Angel Tree, Warren County DSS is also collecting additional items to bring happiness to children this Christmas. Examples of articles that the public may donate include toys, books, clothing, scarves, gloves, puzzles and coats — anything that will bring Christmas joy to Warren County children.
In the past, dropoff boxes have been available in a number of locations in the area. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the public is asked to bring items directly to DSS this year. Articles should be dropped off by Dec. 11. Go to the front desk at DSS and ask for Children’s Services, and someone will come down to provide assistance.
For more information about the Angel Tree program or making a donation, call 252-257-5002.
