In celebration of Black History Month, a Foundations of Freedom Forum Luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Littleton Food & Spirits Restaurant, 235 N. Mosby Ave., Littleton.
The guest speaker will be Addul Ali, chairman of North Carolina Black Conservative Voices.
The meal is $5 and will include BBQ, mac and cheese, cole slaw, baked beans drinks, coffee and sweet rolls.
The luncheon is sponsored by Foundations of Freedom Forum, a group of community leaders from Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties joining together to sponsor events that unite the communities.
