The Jordan Hill Missionary Baptist Church family spent their early Saturday morning hours doing a trash pickup on Wise-Five Forks Road from Church Hill Road to Blacks Road in conjunction with the Warren County Litter Sweep during the month of March. They picked up 16 bags of trash and then shared in a hotdog luncheon. Pictured, from the left, are: first row: Jacqueline Boyd, DaVante Bell, Pastor R. Bell and the Rev. W.A. Boyd; second row: Glenda Epps, Logan Green, Eugenia Bell and Sherry Green; third row: Howard Epps, Brandon Green and Deacon C. Boyd. Among the other churches who were picking up trash this weekend were Wise Baptist and Warrenton Church of God. Those who plan to pick up trash may contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2214. Supplies may be picked up at the Board of Elections Office or Warren County Memorial Library.