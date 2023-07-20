Board of Elections.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Two of the recently re-appointed members of the Warren County Board of Elections take the oath of office during the board’s meeting on Tuesday. Pictured, from the left, are board members Henry Lee Durham, Jr. and Walter Hundley. Administering the oath of office is Rolanda Hedgepeth, assistant clerk of Warren County Superior Court. Not pictured: board members Esther Terry, James Donald Roberts and Betty Ingram Mazor. Terry, Durham and Roberts are entering their third term on the board of elections. Hundley and Mazor are beginning their second terms.