Hollister native Brooke Simpson finished fourth on NBC's "America's Got Talent," but encouragement that she received from the judges, her family, friends and fans along the way indicates that she has a bright future ahead.
Competing on the show is her most recent step along a journey to pursue her talent and interest in music and singing which began when she was growing up and singing in church and with her family's ministry.
Simpson's talent took her to the finals on "The Voice" several years ago, where she consistently received praise from the show's judges.
Again, on "America's Got Talent," the judges praised her for not only her vocal talent, but her confidence on the big stage. During her audition earlier this summer, judges suggested that she would perform on much larger stages than AGT.
When she was announced as the fourth place finisher, Simpson was grateful for the opportunity to compete on "America's Got Talent." She told judges that she hoped that competing on the show would provide an inspiration to indigenous youth that "nothing is impossible."
Late last night, Simpson went live on social media with the characteristic smile on her face to thank her fans for their support. She expressed gratitude that she was able to spend time with her husband and friends. Even though she didn't win the big prize, Simpson described the night as great as she looked optimistically to the future.
