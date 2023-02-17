St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 114 Poplar Mount Rd., Norlina, in the Ridgeway community, continues its Feeding the 5,000 Ministry this month.
Once a month, the church is hosting a free luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for residents of Warren and Vance counties. The lunch will be held the last Saturday of every month. For the month of February, the lunch will be held on Feb. 25 at the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department on US 1. The lunch is served on a first come, first served basis.
The ministry also has a blessing box located by the Norlina Post Office on Liberty Street where individuals can donate non-perishable food items or Bibles.
