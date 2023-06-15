Arrest reports
• Courtney Nuss, 30, of Faulkner Town Road, Henderson, was arrested on June 7 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault. Nuss turned herself in at the Sheriff’s Office and was placed under 48 hours hold.
• Taiya Nicole Jackson, 26, of N. Main Street, Warrenton, was arrested on June 9 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. Jackson was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $2,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Wake County District Court on July 3.
• Taiya Nicole Jackson, 26, of N. Main Street, Warrenton, was arrested on June 9 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. She was confined in the WCDC under $500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Vance County District Court on July 7.
• Taiya Nicole Jackson, 26, of N. Main Street, Warrenton, was arrested on June 9 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. She was confined in the WCDC under $2,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 19.
• Taiya Nicole Jackson, 26, of N. Main Street, Warenton, was arrested on June 9 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. She was confined in the WCDC under $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 19.
• Taiya Nicole Jackson, 26, of N. Main Street, Warrenton, was arrested on June 9 for felony extradition/fugitive (other state). She was confined in the WCDC without bond. She is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 3.
• Mishew Shiritera Barnes, 35, of Hall Memorial Drive, Warrenton, was arrested on June 5 and charged with misdemeanor shoplifting concealment goods and misdemeanor larceny. She turned herself in to the Warren County Magistrate’s Office and was given a $1,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 3.
Incident reports
• On May 29, Staci Florence of Henry Drive, Burlington, reported a case of theft from motor vehicle (items stolen out of the back of a pickup truck) at a County Line Park Road, Manson, address. Reported stolen were a generator, air pump and two fishing rods.
• On May 29, Edward Gilbert of Warrenton Embro Road, Macon, reported a case of larceny (stolen lawn equipment). Reported stolen were a backpack leaf blower, generator, generator cord, chainsaw and logging equipment/chainsaw.
• On May 30, Littleton Elderly Apartments on Mosby Forest Lane, Littleton, reported a case of destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Damage to a sign was reported.
• On June 2, Williams Custom Builders of Lake Gaston on NC Hwy. 903, Littleton, reported a case of larceny at Williams Custom Homes in Littleton. A North Carolina license plate was reported stolen.
• On June 2, Glaudie J. Richardson of White Rock Road, Hollister, reported being bitten by a dog in the John Alston Road, Littleton, area.
• On June 3, an unknown person reported an incident of shots fired in the area of Alston Street, Warrenton.
• On June 3, Caroline Herman of Whitestone Road, Raleigh, reported a case of possible spiking of alcoholic beverages at The Point at Lake Gaston on Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton.
• On June 3, Kevin Parker of Shocco Springs Road, Warrenton, reported a case of larceny of a dog.
• On June 11, Kenneth Silver of Halifax Street, Warrenton, reported a case of larceny of a firearm. A pistol valued at $300 was reported stolen.
* On June 10, Linda Copeland of NC Hwy. 43, Macon, reported a case of destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Two tires were reported damaged.
• On June 10, James Vaglia of Brookesmill Lane, Stafford, Va., reported a case of larceny (taking a lawnmower and two fuel cans) at a Harbor Drive, Macon, address. The lawnmower was valued at $300.
• On June 10, Lucky 7 Sweepstakes on US Hwy. 1 North, Norlina, reported a case of burglary/breaking & entering, larceny after break/enter, and destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the form of breaking into and business/stealing safe. The safe containing currency was valued at $1,500.
• On June 6, Jennira Alston of Enchanted Forest Drive, Warrenton, reported a case of larceny of firearm (assaulting victim/taking firearm). A semi-automatic handgun was reported stolen and later recovered.
• On May 16, Adrianna Claudette Harrington of Jerman Lane, Norlina, reported a case of discharge a weapon into occupied property.
• On June 5, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (Correction Enterprises) of Leagan Drive, Raleigh, reported a case of theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories (cutting off catalytic converter) at the corrections facility on Soul City Blvd., Norlina. The catalytic converter was valued at $500.
