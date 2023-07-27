Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated members are known for their commitment and dedication to service in their local community and beyond. Communities locally, nationally, and internationally are better because of the work of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance Counties are all gifted with members of the Phi Zeta Chapter who are committed and dedicated to the work they do in the chapter, local community and beyond.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Phi Zeta chapter had 27 members during 2023.
Although there was a great group of women working together to accomplish many great things, there was one member who went above and beyond. Katrina Tunstall, the Phi Zeta Chapter treasurer, was named 2023 Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Phi Zeta Chapter Zeta of the Year. In addition to serving as treasurer, Tunstall is also Risk Management certified, Youth Advisor certified and Zeta Organizational Leadership certified.
As treasurer, Tunstall not only took on the task of keeping track of funds and creating a budget, but also stepped up in helping the chapter raise funds in many ways. She served as the Good Health Wins Chapter representative, giving of her time and talents. Tunstall participated in biweekly meetings, which was a grant requirement. Her commitment and dedication to the mission and her grant writing skills assisted the chapter in receiving two grants totaling $1,500. Tunstall’s accomplishments do not stop there, however. She was the third highest fundraiser for the Chapter’s Double Good popcorn fundraiser.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated members are involved in many activities. Soror Tunstall participated in the Chapter Retreat, Democracy NC Vote Protector initiative, Elder Care, served as the Chapter organizer for participation in Turning Point CDC Community Day 2022, Adopt a Family, Turning Point CDC Community Fall Festival, Creedmoor Parks and Recreation MLK Unity Breakfast and Area 2A Founders Day Observance. Tunstall also served as a member of the Sneaker Ball Committee. The Sneaker Ball was Phi Zeta Chapter’s signature event.
