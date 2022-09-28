Warren County Environmental Action Team

The Warren County Environmental Action Team and its partners continue commemoration activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1982 PCB protests, now recognized as the start of the environmental justice movement, with a Downtown Warren and Warren County Jail Museum Environmental Justice Tour on Sept. 20. Tour destinations included a number of sites important to Warren County history, including Oak Chapel AME Church, pictured above. Those instrumental in the evening’s activities included the Rev. William Kearney, Dr. Deloris Jerman, Jennie A. Johnson Franklin, Jereann King Johnson, Richard Hunter, Warren County Commission Chairman Tare Davis, Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner, Dollie Burwell, Wayne Moseley, Mary Somerville and Deborah Ferruccio, among others. 