By T.A. Jones
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Pink With A Passion held their first annual “Day of Celebration of Cancer Survivors,” Breast Cancer Awareness Gala, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton.
The Armory was transformed into a fabulous and grand space beautifully decorated with mostly pink, and it radiated with excitement, love, faith and hope. A pink carpet was rolled out for the members of Pink With A Passion and their elegant guests. Smooth and relaxing music was provided by DJ Paul, Jazz Musician Gregory Amos, TNT Band and musical performers Donald Tabron and Almeda Wortham. The delicious, exquisitely presented cuisine was prepared by Emily Envisions Catering.
The theme of the evening was “Faith Walking.” Heartfelt testimonies and stories from and about cancer survivors were touching and impactful as they resonated within the room. Because Pink With A Passion promotes healthcare, awareness and prevention focusing on the whole person, platform guests presented information about wellness, mental health and self-care.
Nurse Practitioner Estena Bradley captivated the audience with astounding cancer rates, risk factors and ways family and friends can support those battling cancer. Bradley promoted doing self-breast exams and having annual mammograms. She encouraged all to partake in a healthy diet along with regular exercise of at least 30 minutes each day. She reminded the audience that men can be at risk of developing breast cancer also.
Pink With A Passion, a local nonprofit organization born out of love, compassion, education and a desire to help women fighting breast cancer, originated in 2017. After much hard work and dedication, they have now evolved into an organization that helps patients and their families who are battling all types of cancer. The current members of Pink with A Passion are Corie Simmons, Elaine T. Smith, Natoya Woodard, Carlotta Woodard, interim secretary, Arlene McCaffity, Barbara Baker, treasurer, Elaine White, vice president, Amena Wilson, president, Gloria Horton, accountant, and two volunteers in training, Bertha Goodson and Sadie Lee.
To support the work and efforts of Pink With A Passion, donations can be mailed to Pink With A Passion at P.O. Box 315 Warrenton, NC 27589; and can be sent through cash app $PWAP1. If you have questions about the organization or would like to purchase a Pink With A Passion T-shirt, contact Amena Wilson at 252-213-5735 or Elaine White at 443-983-7472.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.